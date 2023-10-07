Two years ago he was involved in one of the most notorious divorces in the gastronomic sector. After 21 years, the chef Ricardo Sanz (Madrid, 65 years old) and his partner, José Antonio Aparicio, from the Kabuki group, broke up. There were accusations involved, and distribution of brands and restaurants of a group that at that time had 300 employees and a turnover of seven million euros, between Madrid, Malaga, Tenerife, Valencia, Lisbon or Miami, with two crown jewels. in the Spanish capital, Kabuki and Kabuki Wellington. He has created his own group under his name – the Kabuki brand was left to his former partner – which brings together the premises of the Wellington hotel (Madrid), The Ritz-Carlton Abama hotel complex (Tenerife), and Double Tree by Hilton. Madrid-Prado. He continues to defend that the Kabuki brand is his, and is upset that his former partner has opened a restaurant with that name 500 meters from his. Despite this, he begins by saying, in the conversation he had on Wednesday with EL PAÍS in the room of his restaurant in the Salamanca neighborhood, that he is in love with Madrid – especially his neighborhood, La Bombilla, where he likes to drink bottles on Saturdays—and his job, which has given him 80% of the friends he has.

Ask. Are there also disappointments?

Answer. Working in a restaurant is hard, there is a lot of stress, everyone wants things very fast and very well done. It’s very exciting. The issue of partners does not always go well. It’s been a nightmare for me to find out that I can’t use the name [Kabuki]. Many people know me, and there are also many chefs who have changed the restaurant to their name. It’s a matter of time before people get used to it.

Q. But he considers that the Kabuki brand belongs to him.

R. I have created the Kabuki brand with my gastronomy, because a management can be done by anyone, especially if it is done poorly, as has been demonstrated in the end. The name Kabuki has been made with dishes and gastronomy, it is not made with an Excel page.

It’s all in the hands of justice, which is very slow. A very large debt has been left in Wellington of almost three million euros. “I am paying it little by little, with great difficulty.”

Q. Do you feel like it has been stolen from you?

R. Yes, in a legal way, but in an absolutely unfair way, it has been stolen from me after 23 years of work. I can no longer continue with the brand I have worked with until now, now I have to continue with my name, and that is what I have to defend now.

Q. He is also uncomfortable that a Kabuki has just opened very close to his restaurant.

R. A Kabuki opens next door, and I see it more as an act of revenge or arrogance than as something realistic. Because right now Madrid has an incredible oversupply of restaurants. There are many Japanese, out of many students I taught, who are succeeding. Right now Madrid is crazy, they think this is New York or London, and it is not. It is a spectacular town, but it is not a big town.

Q. Something similar has happened to Bittor Arginzoniz: a disciple has set up a similar restaurant in the Atxondo valley a few meters from Etxebarri.

R. In that case, maybe it is a magnet, it is good for both of us, because it is very difficult to eat in Etxebarri. Although it is a joke to teach someone and have them give you a restaurant a hundred meters away. Looks like a joke. Bittor will continue to do well because he is a world genius.

Q. In your case, don’t you think there may be room for both, for Kabuki and for Ricardo Sanz?

R. So close? Madrid is oversaturated and Jorge Juan Street, I won’t even tell you. I am going to continue doing what I know how to do the best I can, and make people feel at home. We are trying to make a new menu, but it is not easy. I have used all the products that humans can find on the market. Everything is done, everything is invented, what we do is maintain our usual regularity. A good product is enough.

Q. Have you settled all legal issues with your previous partner?

R. Everything is underway, in the hands of justice, which is very slow. A very large debt has been left in Wellington of almost three million euros. I am paying it little by little, with great difficulty. I hope I get lucky and that one day I get that money back.

Q. Why was this debt generated?

R. For trying to do things that have not been cut or cleaned in time, and it has gone out of control. I’m a cook and I don’t know how to say it. It was a debt that the Kabuki group generated, doing things that had nothing to do with this company. We are talking about taking money from one company to another company. This is alleged unfair administration and removal of assets. It is a debt that I am paying to banks, suppliers… What I want is for my money to be returned one day and to enjoy in peace the work I have done in these 30 years, which has not been bad. This makes me uneasy, but sometimes battles give you heartburn and wake you up.

Q. Do you regret not having prioritized your name as a brand?

R. Yes. The Wellington Hotel wanted me to come alone, but I insisted that I come with my partner, since at that time we were getting along well. I could have perfectly come alone, just put my name because there were people who could have managed it very well. We cooks need to be managed. Now I have an economist and financial director who has put everything in order, and I am delighted. I, however, by nature, trust people.

Ricardo Sanz now manages three restaurants, two in Madrid and one in Tenerife. Claudio Alvarez

Q. Are you noticing the competition?

R. In Madrid there are many, but luckily, many of the competition have great decoration, very loud music, it is more about seeing and being seen than the gastronomic theme. For me, going to eat at a gastronomic restaurant is going to a temple.

Q. What is your contribution to Spanish gastronomy?

R. We have created a new gastronomy concept, widely imitated in Spain. Spain has always been a gastronomic crossroads and I have contributed to the raw technique entering this country, and in 50 years it will be part of our recipe book. Now there are great chefs, who have nothing to do with Japanese cuisine, who dare to put raw products on their menus. The crude oil was missing and I have done a lot for it.

When I see a couple with a small child, I jokingly ask them: ‘Why did you order him after dinner at my restaurant?’ “Many tell me yes.”

Q. Have you thought about retirement?

R. With 53 workers that I have, it is a lot of responsibility. I don’t mind coming to work, greeting clients. My work is my hobby, I’m already more of an image, but I love what I do. For example, tonight I’m cooking at a client’s house. They call me more and more for these things. We also do weddings.

Q. Works a lot?

R. I served in the military for 18 months in the Army canteen. I don’t know how many hours I worked there. Now new people who come to work want to work eight hours, have two days off and balance. Before we did 14 or 15 hours a day and nothing happened. I worked for five years in a Japanese restaurant here in Madrid, learning without a contract, getting paid in B, without vacations, I only took off on Sundays and worked 15 hours a day. But I did it out of passion and I enjoyed it. Now things have changed.

Q. Have you kept all your staff?

R. There has been a team that has gone with the other party. I trust all my team. I’ve been lucky in this. It is very important that the kitchen and dining room team be a team, a family, that there is a good atmosphere. I feel like they are my family. If there is a good atmosphere, good product and good cuisine, the customer notices that and it is good for the restaurant. Now I want the three or four most outstanding people on the team to be partners in the company. It is a way to involve everyone and for the company to survive. I want to be more like Lucio, who continues going to the restaurant to greet customers.

Q. Have you lost clients?

R. There may be some confusion due to everything that has happened, but I think there are fewer customers due to the excess supply. I have spent 22 years without having a table in my restaurant. Since the pandemic, it may have decreased a little. I am working well, we have positive numbers and I am paying the debt they have left me, but it is not like before. But we are all the same.

Q. Does Japanese cuisine still have a presence in Spain or is it a mature segment?

R. I think it is mature, it is entering our culture, almost everyone likes it a lot, and those who don’t like it, when they try it, they like it. It’s not going to be a passing fad. We have a very high level of Japanese cuisine, with very good short grain rice from the Ebro delta, and excellent fish. And we are lucky with Japanese cuisine that women like it. The woman is a thermometer with food, she is very intelligent when eating, she knows what to eat at every moment of the year, and in the end they are the ones who choose where to go to eat. It is also a somewhat aphrodisiac food. When I see a couple with a small child, I jokingly ask them: “Why did you order him after dinner at my restaurant?” Many tell me yes.

Q. What has been your main innovation in the kitchen?

R. I think it has been introducing the crude oil technique into Spanish gastronomy. Put the tuna belly with bread and tomato as if it were a ham sandwich, the raw squid with toasted bread and fried flour like a sandwich from the Plaza Mayor, or the nigiri with fried egg and truffle, they were surprising dishes. But more than dishes, they are products, which guarantee that you eat well. A good product should be touched as little as possible. You don’t have to give so much information to the brain because it blocks you, and half an hour after you’ve left a place to eat you don’t remember anything. The restaurants that send so much information to your brain are like a show that you go to once a year.

