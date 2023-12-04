Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/12/2023 – 15:49

The president of the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), Ricardo Santin, was elected president of the International Poultry Council (IPC). In a statement, ABPA says that Santin is the first Brazilian to command the world’s highest poultry farming entity, which brings together 54 members (including associations and companies) from 30 countries, responsible for more than 73% of the world’s poultry and poultry meat production. more than 86% of global poultry exports. Santin, who succeeds Canadian Robin Horel, must reinforce the council’s global presence, focused on issues relating to global health challenges (especially in relation to Avian Influenza).

“We have intrasectoral issues to overcome and issues that advance the global food chain. In this sense, we will work to build, in unison, solutions that reach all links in the production chain within its purpose of producing food in a broad and democratic way, helping global food security and reaffirming the role of this fundamental protein”, stated Santin.

With Santin, Richard Griffiths (British Poultry Council – BPC) was elected to command the IPC as vice-president and Jim Sumner (USA Poultry and Egg Export Council – USAPPEC) as treasurer.