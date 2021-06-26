The target of an investigation investigating an illegal logging and sale scheme, Ricardo Salles decided to leave the Ministry of the Environment when he learned last Tuesday that the minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes would ask for his arrest.

Upon learning of the information through a colleague, Salles saw that his permanence in government was unsustainable.

In a conversation with President Jair Bolsonaro, on Wednesday, a day after being informed about the risk of imprisonment, the still minister thanked him for his confidence, but said he could no longer remain on the team. Bolsonaro asked, however, that he stay and face the Supreme. According to the state found out, Salles replied that, in addition to taking the crisis to the heart of the government, he feared for the safety of his mother, who was also investigated.

The Federal Police investigates Salles’ financial operations, based on the law firm of which he is a partner with his mother, in São Paulo. The inquiry was authorized by the Supreme, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The suspicion is that Salles was acting in his position to favor loggers who are deforesting the Amazon, opening the way for illegal timber smuggling. He denies wrongdoing.

The arrest warrant was based on suspicions that Salles was acting to undermine the investigations. When resigning, Salles emptied this justification, since he no longer has any power in the portfolio. Furthermore, the process can leave the Supreme. Minister Alexandre de Moraes analyzes whether there is any other person under investigation with a prerogative of jurisdiction to keep the case under his rapporteurship. Otherwise, the investigation will have to be sent to the Federal Court of the Federal District or Amazonas.

Minister Carmen Lúcia, rapporteur of another inquiry against Salles at the Supreme Court, ordered him to hand over his passport to the Federal Police so as not to leave the country. The defense of the former minister stated that the document was delivered yesterday afternoon. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

