Mexico.- Through Twitter, the businessman, Ricardo Salinasand his wife did an altruistic act by supporting a tamale vendor to renovate her house with Elektra and TotalPlay products.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego He published the images of his wife María Laura Medina, handing over the renovated house.

“Do you remember the gift that my sweetheart @MLMSalinas gave a lady for #DiaDeLasMadresElektra, before we came on vacation my wife and a whole international team of collaborators, architects @CCubica and decorators @designweekmex, finished remodeling Doña’s house Deal with furniture from @ElektraMx and services from @gruposalinas, such as @totalplaymx… Do you want to see how it turned out? Just so you can see that when you want you can, and that we #Gobiernicolas need them for nothing. further”. Wrote Ricardo Salinas.

The businessman showed how the renovation of the home turned out and pointed out that it was a gift for the Mother’s Day Elektra.

Users reacted to the publication of Ricardo Salinaswho showed the before and after of the gift.

His wife explained that the tamales that Mrs. Lidia made are “delicious” and that they will start hiring her to make a tamale at their next event.

“The ching*na people do not need handouts, they need opportunities to get ahead, security, access to decent health services and education, THANK YOU DOÑA LIDIA for being one of our clients at @ElektraMx, we are sure that your new service from @totalplaymx will help you You are going to love it. Please take care of your new house and enjoy it a lot… my admiration and respect to ALL MEXICAN WOMEN who work to get ahead, (not like various parasites who live off the treasury and only warm a chair, learn damn it!) , count on me and my family with new friends. If you liked the story, help me share it so that more people DO NOT GIVE UP AND MOVE ON!!!”, Ricardo Salinas said as a moral.

THE DEBATE.