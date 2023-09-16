The followers of the Mexican singer Luis Miguel They have made long virtual lines to be able to purchase one of the tickets for one of the concerts from their successful comeback tour. The internationally famous artist has already performed in South American countries and is about to continue with his dates in the United States and Mexico. However, within his calendar a new date would now be added in the port of Mazatlan Sinaloa.

To the surprise of Luis Miguel’s Sinaloan fans, the interpreter of ‘Por Beneath the Table’ and ‘La Unconditional’ could have an amazing concert at Kraken StadiumHouse of Mazatlan FC. The above was announced by Ricardo Salinas Pliegopresident of Grupo Salinas and owner of the aforementioned Mazatlan soccer club.

On the night of Friday, September 15, Mazatlán FC faced Cruz Azul in a close match that ended without the Mazatlán team being able to win. However, what the Buenos Aires team did win is a fantastic and unprecedented consolation prize that Salinas Pliega will give. As expressed on his social networks, the owner of Tv Azteca is committed to Luis Miguel from a concert at the Kraken in gratitude to the fans who have supported the team that is distinguished by the purple jersey during the season.

“We didn’t win… but as a consolation prize I’m going to take the Mazatlecos to Luis Miguel to the #Kraken, so they can see that I pull with the people who support my team @MazatlanFC. I promise you #VivaMexicoCabrones!!!”, Ricardo Salinas Pliego wrote on Twitter on the night of September 15.

Why Salinas Pliego will give a Luis Miguel concert in Mazatlán/ Photo: Twitter.

Until now, Salinas Pliego, founder and executive president of Grupo Salinas, a group of companies that houses media outlets, stores, as well as owner of the Mazatlán FC soccer team, has not provided more details about the date on which it would take place. Luis Miguel’s first concert in Mazatlán.

What would be a fact is that the famous businessman and even social media influencer has made a public commitment that his team’s home stadium will host the Mexican artist’s first concert. It should be noted that Luis Miguel has returned with a tour that, in addition to 2023, will also extend to 2024, so his presentation in Mazatlán, Sinaloa may take place in the coming months.

