The Mexican businessman Ricardo Benjamin Salinas Pliegoowner of the First Division team in Liga MX, Mazatlán FC, is enjoying the Qatar 2022 World Cup and did not miss the moment to sarcastically express that he is thinking of buying Club Deportivo Guadajara and changing their venue.
After knowing the 974 Stadium, after the game of the Mexican team against Poland, which is built of containers and recycled materials and which can be removed once the World Cup is over to donate it to a city in soccer development.
Salinas Pliego He did not hesitate to propose to receive the property and send it to Pátzcuaro where it would be the new headquarters of the Guadalajara group.
“Finally, there is the stadium of the containers. If they donate it to us, we can put it…he starts talking Salinas Pliegowhen another person tells you in “Patzcuaro”. “What a good idea, do you think they will accept another soccer team there?“, He says Richard.
It was through his Twitter account when he shared the video, where he asked his followers if it would be okay to acquire the Flock to be the new Pátzcuaro team.
“After the Mexico game and knowing the stadium (made of pure containers and recycled material) I was thinking about managing a stadium for Pátzcuaro, Michoacán. How do you see if we buy Chivas and take them to play in Pátzcuaro?… turn up the volume and laugh”, he concluded.
It should be remembered that the Mexican businessman has already had a team in Michoacán, Monarchs Moreliaa club that moved to the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ in 2022.
