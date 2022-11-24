After the Mexico game and getting to know the stadium (made of pure containers and recycled material) I was thinking of managing a stadium for Patzcuaro, Michoacán 😂

How do you see if we buy at @Chivas and we take them to play #Patzcuaro?… turn up the volume and laugh pic.twitter.com/l73cOB5SW8

– Don Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) November 24, 2022