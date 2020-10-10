A few hours after the Government of Mexico decreed the health emergency due to the coronavirus, an important communication began to circulate among the 70,000 employees of the powerful Salinas Group, an emporium of financial, commercial and communication businesses, security and energy services. “Today, more than ever, Mexico needs us,” said the text. It was an order from Ricardo Benjamín Salinas Pliego for his employees to continue working. He was one of the businessmen closest to President López Obrador cheering for the disobedience of the Government’s instructions in the midst of a pandemic.

“Today we are bad: empty streets, everything closed, empty schools and hotels, parks without people. This can not be. Life must go on, ”Salinas Pliego told his employees at the end of March. The announcement was intended to shake off “the fear they have put us in” and fight to prevent the Mexican economy from sinking. Since then, a similar message has been propagated in the news of its chain, Aztec TV, bought at a bargain price after being privatized in 1993 by the Government of Salinas de Gortari.

TV Azteca is the second channel with the largest audience in the country, a channel mainly consumed by the most popular strata of the country, the same base of voters as López Obrador. “Don’t listen to López Gatell anymore. Their figures became irrelevant, ”said the host of the evening news on Friday about the press conferences of the Undersecretary of Health, who acts as a government spokesman for the coronavirus.

The statements, which have caused a stir in Mexico, were answered the next day by López Obrador: “I think my friend Javier Alatorre was wrong. It was an attitude not well thought out ”. A very temperate reaction compared to the belligerent attitude that the president usually has with the criticisms of the media. “Allies of the power mafia” or “fifi press” are common disqualifications, but they rarely fall on TV Azteca journalists.

In the midst of the controversy, Salinas Pliego became the second richest man in Mexico this week. It has only Carlos Slim above it in the latest update of the Forbes list. At the head of Grupo Salinas, he has managed to unseat the powerful mining company of Germán Larrea and increase its assets to close to 11.7 billion dollars. All this in 2019, a difficult year to do business in Mexico.

Direct tenders and awards

As the Mexican economy plummeted toward its first decline (0.1%) in a decade, Salinas accumulated concessions from the Federal Government and the Executive of Mexico City, both in the hands of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena). Salinas Pliego’s harmony with López Obrador dates back several years, since he was head of the Mexican capital (2000-2005). In the early morning of July 2, 2018, the businessman was one of the few guests at López Obrador’s apartment to celebrate the landslide triumph in the presidential elections. They toasted that night with whiskey along with those who would become key figures of the workers government: Alfonso Romo, head of the presidential office, and Julio Scherer, the president’s legal adviser.

Among the juicy tenders that Grupo Salinas companies have won over the past year, Total Play stands out, the telephone and Internet division, which won two contracts in March to manage the capital’s video surveillance systems for 40 million dollars. In August, Seguros Azteca won the auction for the policies that cover accidents on the streets of police officers and capital city officials: almost 3 million dollars, 19% more than the annual fixed cost of the contract during the last six years. This same insurance division was chosen to cover “all movable and immovable property” of the Secretary of Education for more than 42 million dollars. López Obrador’s Minister of Education, the former Priista Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, was president of the Fundación Azteca de Salinas Pliego for 17 years.

The most controversial measure in the relationship of the Government of Morena with the Salinas Group has been the direct award to Banco Azteca of the management of the payment of the main subsidies, the great social flag of López Obrador, with a budget of more than 12,000 million Dollars. The new system wiped out veteran civil society organizations that had been managing these aids for years, but included as a new player one of the banks that accumulates the most complaints to consumer defense organizations for the high rates of their credits and their collection methods, which often include home visits.

When the Economic Competition Commissioner criticized the direct award that benefited Banco Azteca in a newspaper article, the Salinas Pliego company went on the offensive. The company’s lawyers reported her to an internal control body, repudiating her opinion. The move was widely viewed as a show of intimidation of an antitrust specialist. But Grupo Salinas knows how to play rough when needed.

The Market of the Poor: Customers and Voters

“Ricardo Salinas has money, but it has a social dimension.” This is how López Obrador usually defends his harmony with the businessman, who is also part of his business advisory council. The reason that the Government has repeated for granting it the management of the subsidies has been above all the network of more than 4,000 Elektra branches scattered throughout the most popular areas of the country. Elektra is the germ of the Salinas empire. Inherited from his father, it is a sui generis integration of retail trade and financial services concentrated in the poor population not only in Mexico, they also have a presence in Central America and the United States.

That seems to be the strongest link between the politician and the businessman. They both have the same market. The poor as clients and as voters. Criticisms of the Salinas model are, in any case, a constant. It is difficult to find the social dimension of a business that takes advantage of the holes in banking and the informality of a country with almost half of its population living below the poverty line to offer personal loans many times over 50%.

Salinas Pliego rather meets the parameters of the Mexican economic aristocracy. He belongs to a powerful family saga in the city of Monterrey, the industrial heart of the country, and his businesses have prospered in the heat of privatizations and public concessions. The origins of his fortune date back to the beginning of the last century, when his great-grandfather opened a factory of brass beds.

“Already then they realized that the stores had to be open all day, and that to sell to low-income people you had to do it in installments and with weekly payments,” he explained five years ago in an interview with this newspaper. Director of Banco Azteca, Luis Niño de Rivera, appointed in 2019 as president of the banking association. The bank inherited those business practices. They are open every day of the year, from nine to nine. Your credits are paid every week, instead of the monthly term standardized by banks. A rhythm that Salinas Pliego does not want to lose even in the times of covid-19.