Since you guys are stupid… I said, I’M NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING THE CHIVAS, I haven’t offered ANYTHING for the team nor do I plan to, as a good businessman, if they put a sale price on them, let me know and I’ll take them to play MARTE.

Let’s see if tomorrow they come out saying the goats will play on Mars. https://t.co/VvGndtj6qJ

– Don Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) August 7, 2022