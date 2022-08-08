the things in the Guadalajara Sports Club They are super hot and the team is in penultimate place, one place above Club Querétaro. The annoyance of the fans is enormous, given that they recognize that the Chivas board is not made to lead a team as large and popular as the historic Sacred Flock.
For this reason, the media and fans have shown their annoyance to the owner. Amaury Vergara stating that the best decision that Jorge Vergara’s heir can make is to sell the team, since they consider that the team is not in their interest and leaves the team as a second option in personal business.
Given this, large businessmen have spoken out about the possible purchase of the Sacred Flock in which each of them has given their point of view and in which in some cases they have stated that they would not buy Guadalajara, such is the case of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who is a businessman who owns the television station TV AZTECA and the Mazatlán team.
For this reason , David Fatelsoncommentator of the ESPN Network, He consulted Salinas Pliego through the social network Twitter about the possibility of buying Guadalajara and getting rid of other assets he has in Mexican soccer. The businessman replied that he is not interested in acquiring a franchise in trouble, although if Amaury Vergara grants him facilities, he would be willing to do so by referring verbatim that: “Sell no, buy Chivas. Well, I think the same as with the purchase of Citibanamex. Buy problems to have to fix them later and have them say that they don’t work because of me, no, not really. But still, and if they get into mode, Amaury has the number of my assistants“.
#Ricardo #Salinas #Pliego #reveals #buy #Chivas
Leave a Reply