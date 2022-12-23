As part of your new world tour “Super Show 9: Road”the extraordinary South Korean group Super Juniorone of the most representative bands of the kpopwill return to Mexico to meet ELF in what will undoubtedly be a sensational concert that will take place on February 15, 2023. Initially, the SuJu show was scheduled to take place at the Olympic Velodrome, located in the Ciudad Deportiva Magdalena Mixhuca sports complex, in CDMX, however, at the request of the fandom and with the help of businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of TV Azteca, managed to switch to Arena Mexico City.

In days gone by, Mexican Super Junior fans expressed their disagreement that the concert was held at the Olympic Velodrome, alleging that said place did not have adequate conditions for a great show of “The Kings of Hallyu (the Korean Wave)”, a neologism that refers to the increase in popularity at a global level, of the contemporary culture of South Korea.

Through a statement Grupo Velódromo pointed out that the Olympic Velodrome has the necessary infrastructure, capacity and conditions to carry out this production of the highest level, “we are a rehabilitated property and much of the information found on social networks is outdated after this remodel”.

The Mexican ELF asked Ricardo Salinas Pliego for helpfounder and president of Grupo Salinas, so that the concert will go to the Arena Ciudad de México or the Estadio Azteca.

With the help of his brother Guillermo Salinas Pliego, owner of the Arena Ciudad de México, they managed to get Super Junior to perform at said venue.. “I complied with their request, they had not said anything about the promoter… it was Arena Ciudad de México and Super Boletos. I did what I had to do to help them with that and now I hope they comply with filling the arena… won’t they to start making a ‘marimar’ right?”.

In addition, the owner of TV Azteca He asked Super Junior fans to also thank his brother Guillermo Salinas, “who did everything possible and achieved it, it seems not, but helping people achieve their desires is what makes us great as a family and as a Grupo Salinas, neither more nor less”.

Tickets went on sale this morning and sold out in a matter of minutes.. The prices ranged from 990 to 3,990 pesos; the most expensive ticket was almost 14,000 pesos, classified as a “super experience” (until now it is unknown what this ticket includes).

On Twitter, several fans joked that they would vote for Ricardo Salinas Pliego when you run for President of Mexico or that they would switch your account to Banco Azteca. For his part, the businessman changed his profile photo, in which he appears with the Super Junior lightstick.