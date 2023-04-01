Mexico.- Ricardo Salinas Pliego Not only is he one of the richest people in Mexico and a successful businessman, in recent years he has become an influencer thanks to his activity on social networks. This time the owner of TV Azteca announced the launch of the clothing brand ‘Gobiernícolas’.

Best known only as Salinas Pliego promised to use the proceeds from the clothing line to help shelters for rescued animals and sick youthcharity activities that he has already carried out before his enormous fortune.

The news was released on his Twitter account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’, where he published a photograph of a T-shirt with the name of the brand and the animation of a man with a certain caveman appearance. The controversial thing about the issue is that it reminds the current president of Mexico.

The owner of companies such as Elektra, Banco Azteca and many others, announced that his clothes “of the best quality” will soon It will be for sale in the best places in the country as well as in online stores that surely you already imagined.

In addition, for those who are interested in acquiring the merchandise, he gave as a scoop that soon will have collaborations with artists like Pacasso, whose Twitter account is ‘@DrNetas’.

“Guess who is going to have their clothing line to support shelters for animals and sick youth? The best quality, for sale in the best places in the country and online… stay tuned, there are still a few more collaborations to go like that of @DrNetas and other artists,” he published.

What does the word ‘Governmentalists’ mean?

The expression gobiernícolas was born thanks to Salinas Pliego himself, who uses it to refer to the people who are in political power, although not specifically to Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and the Fourth Transformation (4T), but to any ruler.

The latter under the argument that bad practices in the political system are common regardless of the political parties that dominate the three branches: Executive, Legislative and Judicial.

The billionaire argues that the Mexican political system has cabernícola ‘behaviors’ due to its way of directing.

Let us remember that the businessman born on October 19, 1955 has been characterized as a strong critic of the government, mainly due to some economic measures that he considers inadequate for entrepreneurs.