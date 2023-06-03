If you think you saw it all, today you will notice that you didn’t thanks to Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who gave “the government” an idea to “steal more money to taxpayers”. Irony or not, you will surely find it hard to believe.

It was on his verified Twitter account ‘@Ricardo B. Salinas’ where the billionaire businessman better known only as Salinas Pliego He acted with the sarcasm that characterizes him, and of course, made mention of the rulers.

“Here’s a great idea for #Governmentalists around the world to save on the cost of building roads and steal more money from taxpayers: Make them ‘fake using rugs’ and divert the saved resources to shell companies.”

In the social network recently bought by Elon Reeve Musk, the one born on October 19, 1995 shared a video where a group of people is seen taking off a mat that pretended to be the pavement of a road.

Said clip was published by the user ‘@WallStreetSilv’, where it was explained that in India the authorities allegedly made a false document to save public money.

This is not the first time that Salinas Pliego addresses the government with the nickname “government”; in the past, he has used the term to refer to the leaders of both Mexico and other countries.

What is a govt?

According to the owner of Elektra, Banco Azteca, Grupo Salinas, Totalplay and other companies, the word government refers to rulers of any nation who use methods that are out of date with the current context.

That is why he combined “government” and “caveman”, which respectively mean this according to the Royal Academy of Language (RAE):

“Superior body of the executive power of a State or of a political community, made up of the president and the ministers or advisers”.

“Despect. colloq. retrograde (‖ contrary to innovations or changes)”.

Combining these two words is how “gobiernícolas” was born, the expression that Ricardo Salinas Pliego uses to refer to the authorities.