Santa Clara, California.- The Mexican Soccer Team never tired of failing against Qatar (0-1) in his match held at the Levi’s Stadiumof California. lose to him middle eastern country blew up Ricardo Salinas Pliego against the players and the fans themselves that filled the headquarters of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“And now who are they going to blame for the performance of the national disappointment, have you understood? They got tired of failing. They live in a country, they ride in a BMW…”, launched the founder of Grupo Salinas after publishing another strong message in which he insults those who think that he and other owners are guilty of the crisis that the Tricolor.

“Right now the pende*** ball comes out to blame me and the other owners because the ‘gentlemen’ can’t score a goal for the Qatar national team…”, he wrote to later burn the players of the Mexican team who arrive awake at the training and they still get picky.

“But when it’s time to train, they arrive awake, they complain about the heat, the duration of the training, etc. The goal is 7.20 x 2.4 meters and they can’t put a ball in, ahhh but it’s my fault,” Ricardo Salinas attacked. Sheet.

The Mexican team he passed the first round with six points from his victories against Honduras (4-0) and Haiti (3-1). The leadership of Group B was awarded and it will be in the following hours when he recognizes his opponent to dispute the Quarter finals the following Saturday, July 8, in Texas.