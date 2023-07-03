Mexico City.- Ricardo Salinas Pliego–founder of Grupo Salinas and president of the company TV Azteca-, responded to a question asked by a user on Twitter about José Ramón Fernández, one of the greatest references of the Sports journalism in Mexico.

‘Joserra’who held the position of CEO of Azteca Sports until his departure in 2006 due to health problems after 33 uninterrupted years, he became a new collaborator of the ESPN sports networkcompany where he currently works.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego was present at his social networks to answer emphatically to the question of a netizen. Don’t you regret taking out ‘Joserra’ of sports? questioned. “Not at all,” replied the owner of the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC.

After making a video known where a boy takes advantage of the fact that the traffic light is red to give a brief show with his soccer ball to earn some money that will be used to participate in the World championship by Freestylein Czech Republiche ‘Uncle Richi’ is about find this player to sponsor him.

“How much will he need to leave and where can we find him?” asked Ricardo Salinas Pliego after sharing the video that a woman recorded, where this talented mexican soccer player shows the sign asking for help to go to Europe to represent Mexico in it Freestyle World Cup.