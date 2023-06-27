At what point does humor become bullying? This is what some Twitter users are asking after the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego accused invasion of his Elektra stores when referring to Senator Minerva Citlalli Hernandez Blackberry.

It was in the account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’ where the best known only as Salinas Pliego shared a video of a pig entering the facilities of an Elektra storeparticularly near the Banco Azteca area.

In said post, the also owner of Totalplay made reference to politics affiliated with the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), as it has done on multiple occasions.

The clip, with a duration of just 12 seconds, was apparently recorded by an employee of Coppel’s departmental competition, in which a mini pig walk through one of the corridors in front of those present.

It should be noted that the Elektra are Pet Friendly according to Salinas Pliego himselfthat is, they presumably have the indication to treat well and even help the animals that are there.

The reference to Citlalli Hernández was considered by some people in the social network compared by Elon Reeve Musk as disrespectful, however, there are others who joined Salinas Pliego’s ‘page’ against the legislator.

In addition, there were also those who did not understand the reference, perhaps because they did not constantly follow the networks of the businessman considered by Forbes as the 163rd billionaire in the world and the third richest person in Mexico.

Salinas vs. Citlalli

On other occasions, Salinas Pliego has mocked the senatorespecially because of his physical appearance. One of the nicknames she has given him is ‘gazebo’, as a reference to her weight.

Another occasion made fun of her for missing a flight, for celebrating Morena, among a long list of negative comments.

You will ask yourself, how did the rivalry start? One of the first times that Salinas Pliego and Citlalli Hernández argued strongly on Twitter was due to the situation in Cuba.

The morenista accused the businessman of feeling like a “global oligarch” and a “liar”, after he shared a report on TV Azteca about what it is really like to live in a left-wing regime like the one on the island.