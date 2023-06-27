The designation of Ricardo Ruiz As the new Secretary of Government of Mexico City It has been received with expectation and optimism. The announcement was made by marti batrescurrent head of Government, who held that position of secretary until Claudia Sheinbaum requested a license to participate in the internal process of Morena towards the 2024 Elections.

Through a recording broadcast on social networks, Batres highlighted Ruiz’s career and training, highlighting his “conciliatory spirit” and his ability to resolve conflicts with a social focus. The new official, in turn, claimed to have worked closely with Batres Guadarrama over several years.

Who is Ricardo Ruiz Suárez, the new head of Government of CDMX?

Ricardo Ruiz Suárez is a man with an outstanding trajectory on the left and the progressive movement. Law Degree from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), has held various positions in public administration.

During the management of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) as head of the Government of Mexico City, He held the post of Director of Government between 2000 and 2005. Besides, He served as Secretary of Government during the brief administration of Alejandro Encinasbetween 2005 and 2006.

In the legislative field, Ruiz Suárez has had an outstanding participation. He served as federal legislator substitute twice, being substitute for both Porfirio Muñoz Ledo and Lazo de la Vegain the period between 1997 and 2000. He was also an advisor at the Belisario Domínguez Institute of the Senate of the Republic from 2013 to 2017.

Within the Mexico City Congress, Ricardo Ruiz held the position of legislator and also served as head of the Political Coordination Board (Jukopo). During the Claudia Sheinbaum administration, he was Undersecretary of Government, while Martí Batres was in charge of the secretariat.

Regarding his partisan career, the new CDMX Government Secretary was member of the Mexican Workers Party (PMT) and one of the founders of the Unified Socialist Party of Mexico (PSUM). In addition, he served as Chairman of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) in Mexico City between 2006 and 2007, before joining Morena.

In addition to his distinguished political career, Ricardo Ruiz Suárez is also investigator in the Law Department of the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (UAM), which provides solid academic support to his new role as Secretary of the Government of Mexico City.

With this appointment, Ricardo Ruiz Suárez is expected to provide a fresh and dynamic approach to the management of the Ministry of Government, strengthening the ties between the administration and society and contributing to the development of the Mexican capital.