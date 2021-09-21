Ivana Yturbe anxiously awaits the arrival of her baby with Beto da Silva and, in the meantime, she enjoys every moment of her pregnancy to the fullest. Therefore, this Monday, September 20, she celebrated her second baby shower on the set of En boca de todos, where she was entertained by the four hosts of the program: Tula Rodríguez, Maju Mantilla, Ricardo Rondón and Gino Assereto.

During the meeting, the ex-member of This is War received presents from the animators; however, there was one in particular that caught his attention: that of the controversial journalist from América TV.

After Maju Mantilla gave her gift to Ivana Yturbe, Ricardo Rondón looked at her and said: “Yours is for exchange.” Then he went to the model, showed her the special pad that he bought and said: “I have used up my little plate, I took my little plate from the Fonavi and look what I have bought for you … How beautiful it will be that I don’t even know what it is ”.

Upon hearing Rondón’s hilarious comment, the reporter of En boca de todos burst into laughter and thanked the driver for the gift for her baby.

Brunella Horna gave a bronze crib to Ivana Yturbe’s baby

Days ago, during an interview with En boca de todos, Ivana Yturbe revealed that Brunella Horna gave her a bronze crib for her future daughter.

“Brunella is a conceited aunt, she gave Almu the cradle and it is just as she had dreamed it (…) it is a bronze cradle. It is the place where Almu will always be, and we thank Aunt Brunela because she has been very nice with my baby, ”explained the former member of Esto es guerra.