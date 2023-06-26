Fire. Ricardo Rondón is in trend after being crowned champion of the gastronomic program “El gran chef: famous” that takes place in latin. For this reason, the television host has learned various culinary techniques and has developed a good seasoning.

However, it seems this has also made him immune to criticism and he doesn’t want anyone to say anything negative about his food. Did the fumes go up? Know all the details in the following note.

What did Ricardo Rondón say?

Rondón was invited to a sequence of a Sunday space in Latina. Here, a reporter invited him to a restaurant to teach a group of cooks to make a ceviche using all the knowledge he acquired in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Despite this, the communicator ended up upset with the young woman when she was criticized.

But things did not end there, since the Latina journalist expressed that her dish did not have an artistic vision, provoking the “fury” of Ricardo Rondón, who threatened to leave the recording. And, added to this, the former radio presenter brought out the most sarcastic side of him.

“Who is the cook? Why do you bring me, then? I’m leaving (…) I’m going to talk to the press officer of your channel. You can’t undermine me in front of my students.” said an irate Rondón.

Will Ricardo Rondón auction off his “The Great Chef” recipe book?

Ricardo Rondón revealed to “Weekly Report” that winning “The Great Chef: Famous” was not easy. And it is that the ex-conductor suffered serious cuts and burns that lasted until the end of the cooking reality show. Following that line, he noted that he will be auctioning off his recipe book that helped him win first place.

“I fell, I got up, I got frustrated, I cried… I publicly announce two things. I’m going to put the notebook with the magical recipes up for auction, which is the gastronomic bible of ‘The Great Chef’ and of Peru,” he said.

What did Ricardo Rondón promise for the community?

Rondón also made a promise for low-income people: he will prepare various dishes in a soup kitchen once a month and deliver a variety of groceries. “I’m going to cook at a soup kitchen. I’m going to bring you groceries and all that. Once a month, ”he assured.

Why did you cry when you saw your sister in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

Despite his sarcastic personality, he couldn’t help but be moved when he saw his sister Fabiola enter the kitchen of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”.

“What happens is that I am a lonely guy (lonely) and my family is everything to me. I didn’t think I was going to come, I don’t usually involve my family in my things and I thank you because I know that you (his sister) ) you don’t like this (appearing on cameras,” he explained.