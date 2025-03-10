



He Betis managed to win on Sunday at UD LAS PALMAS (1-0) In Benito Villamarín on day 27 of LaLiga EA Sports. Manuel Pellegrini’s team won his rival and now thinks about the return of the European tie against Vitoria Guimaraes Portuguese. Everything points to what Romain Perraud It will be the headline in the match that will be held next Thursday while Ricardo Rodríguez He has settled on the left -handed side for LaLiga EA Sports matches pointing from the start in next Sunday’s duel against Leganés.

Neither of the two left sides of the Betic template had offered to date full guarantees after a summer in which the club changed this demarcation after The outputs of Abner and Miranda and the arrivals of the aforementioned Perraud and Ricardo Rodríguez.

However, Ricardo Rodríguez’s individual improvement came from the hand of general improvement. It has been so that the Swiss international has settled as the head of Pellegrini in LaLiga EA Sports Playing 405 of the last 450 minutes played by the club in this competition.

He had not had Heliopolis since his arrival at any time. Since replacing Perraud after the rest in Celta-Betis (last defeat suffered by those of Pellegrini), Ricardo Rodríguez has been the holder in the following four matches by completing all of them. If Jesús Rodríguez is shining in his emergence in the first team also Ricardo Rodríguez has some responsibility by understanding himself well with the canterano.









It is now expected that the player will also start in Leganés and in front of Sevilla in the derby before returning to the call of his selection for the next break. The league league, for now, is for Perraud.