What is the profile of BRZ?

We are a manager specializing in alternative funds of two types, credit funds and equity investment funds. Specifically, our fund invests in the port of Itapoá, on the coast of Santa Catarina.

Brazil has an adverse economic, regulatory and legal environment. Does it make sense to invest in infrastructure in such a country?

Infrastructure is a broad term, so I will focus my answer on port investments. There are several types of port terminals and each one has its own specific characteristics. In general, investing in ports in Brazil is a good deal. In developed countries, Europe and the United States, investment terms are long and profitability is stable, but low. In Brazil, the terms are also long, but the profitability is much higher due to the sector’s shortcomings.

Does this continue despite the pandemic?

In fact, the movement in ports has grown because of the pandemic. The disruption in international supply chains left some companies without inputs, so it made sense again to keep stocks of raw materials to be able to work. In the same way, social restriction measures changed consumption habits. All this caused an increase in the movement of containers, and raised the billing of the ports.

Does this apply to Itapoá?

Yes. It is a port dedicated to containers that basically carry industrialized products. The movement of containers in Brazil has been growing by 6% per year between 2010 and 2020, and this trajectory is independent of the greater or lesser insertion of the Brazilian economy in international trade, and also independent of the moments of heating or reduction in the level of economic activity.

What are the characteristics of the port?

Itapoá is a private port, that is, it is subject to regulatory and environmental licenses, but it does not operate under a concession regime, that is, it does not have to hire unionized employees. BRZ started investing in this terminal in 2007, when it was just land. We participate in the entire design, construction and assembly of the operating system.

NOTE

REAL ESTATE FUNDS PERFORM WELL IN MARCH

The scenario in March remained positive for Real Estate Investment Funds (FII) traded on B3. According to a survey by the investment control and consolidation platform Smartbrain, 123 FIIs, or 64.1% of the 192 funds of this type, showed positive returns in the month. In the first quarter, however, the performance was not so positive. Considering 191 funds, around 43% or 83 of them had a positive performance.

INDIVIDUALS BUY 95.8% OF FIAGROS

Issuance of Investment Funds in Agroindustrial Production Chains (Fiagro) has been absorbed mostly by individuals. According to Anbima, which represents the sector, the percentage of individual investors holding the offers jumped from 88% in 2021 to 95.8% in the first three months of 2022. In the first quarter, the offers totaled BRL 1.88 billion, exceeding o BRL 1.23 billion issued throughout 2021.

EFUND AND FCJ PARTNER FOR STARTUPS

Efund Investimentos, a fundraising platform through crowdfunding, entered into a partnership with the FCJ Venture Builder platform, which operates in the same sector, to share information about the startups being evaluated. The partnership will also allow the two platforms to jointly invest in new companies whose strategies are in line with the theses of investors. The idea is to strengthen the startup investment ecosystem.

HIGH

95%

It was the growth of credit for micro and small companies (MSEs) during the pandemic, according to a survey by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). The growth in the balance of the corporate loan portfolio in recent years had as one of its highlights the credit destined to MSEs, going from 13.2% in 2019 to 19.7% in 2021. The data are from the study “Performance of the Credit for Micro and Small Enterprises in the Pandemic”.

LOW

1.5%

It was the drop in retail sales in March compared to February, according to the Serasa Experian Trade Activity Indicator. The sector of vehicles, motorcycles and parts had the most expressive retraction, of 7.8%. The only segment in which sales grew was supermarkets, hypermarkets, food and beverages, which, even so, grew only 0.9%. For Serasa, trade has not yet managed to return to pre-pandemic levels and should continue to face challenges throughout the year.