Franconian and English are difficult to combine, there is historical evidence from football – but now a current positive example: More than two decades after Lothar Matthäus’ “My English is not so good, my German is better” there is no defensive midfielder in this time the main role, but a rather offensive darts player: Ricardo Pietreczko from Nuremberg has further developed Franconian linguistics.

Language arts and darts are measured similarly, namely in letters. Anyone who is at B level can have a say, but it only becomes real when someone reaches their A game, as they say in darts. After his World Cup first round victory against the Chinese outsider Xiao Chen Zong late on Tuesday evening, Pietreczko let it be known that this time he saw himself more at B2 level, so he was sufficient. He hardly managed any triple throws, similar to most football clubs, but towards the end of the game Pietreczko reliably hit the double fields that were decisive in darts and won 3-0, which looked more confident than it was. “My scoring was actually subpar at times,” he said later at the press conference in London’s Ally Pally, where Pietreczko was still allowed to answer in German. Then the English question and answer session began.

A very British reporter wanted to know how he would rate the “game level” he had just shown. And a very critical Pietreczko replied in an unexpectedly polyglot manner: “I say every time: Floor is ugh, stage is ugh.”

Translation for arrow throwing laymen: The 30-year-old native of Nuremberg has a noticeably difficult time at small darts tournaments without TV cameras and a large audience, as he sometimes scatters the arrows like shotgun pellets. Large, illuminated stages like those at the World Cup are better. Pietreczko had already left evidence of this a year ago when he brought future world champion Luke Humphries to the brink of defeat. Could he possibly inflict “more damage” on the Englishman this year than in 2023 in the narrow 3:4 in round three? “I tried my best,” said Pietreczko fluent English.

Something else that the British reporter colleagues should perhaps know about Pietreczko: His scoring is not so good at the moment, his Finnish is better.