The Chivas project continues on the path of failure, the team has suffered more losses than highs and everything indicates that this will remain the same, because after the investment of 50 million dollars a couple of years ago and the internal problems of OMNILIFE , a company behind the herd, the club does not have the capital to search for players in the market.
Almost all the players who reinforced the team at the beginning of Ricardo Peláez’s management have left the team through the back door, leaving Guadalajara more loss than gain, in addition, some have left the team declaring that the management’s speech does not coincide with his actions, among them, José Juan Vázquez.
“It was funny because I didn’t know anything, I got COVID and I was at home, then I went to training and Chofis told me, but 5 or 6 days later; he told me about Dietter and it stayed like that. After 2 days Ricardo He commented that something had come up and I told him that there was no problem, he owes nothing, he fears nothing; he told me that nothing was going to happen with me and that’s how it remained. When we were going to play Mexico City they separated us and I didn’t even know what happened. after Ricardo explained to us and well, no way. “
– Jose Juan Vazquez
Vázquez affirms that Peláez promised to continue within the herd, as he was not involved in the Dieter Villalpando controversy a few months ago, however, without even giving notice, the footballer was directly separated by Ricardo from the group, something that the ‘Gallito’ did not expect .
