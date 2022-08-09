The crisis does not stop at Club Deportivo Guadalajara, the terrible results for the rojiblanca institution have continued for more than three years and there do not seem to be solutions from the current board and coaching staff.
For this reason, after seven days of the Apertura 2022 tournament and remaining in the basement of the general classification, the owner of the team Amaury Vergara I would not be happy with the performance of the sports director, Ricardo Pelaez and the technical director, Richard Chain.
According to information from The Universal Sportsit will be inadmissible to lose this weekend’s Clásico Tapatío at home corresponding to matchday 8 for the Sacred Flock, if the two-time champion and Champion of Champions of Mexican Mexican soccer defeats the rojiblanco team, patience will have run out and Ricardo Pelaez Y Richard Chain they could lose their respective places in the club, so the game against the staunch rival will depend on them keeping their places.
The confrontation of the Clásico Tapatío will be this Saturday, August 13 at 9:05 p.m. from the Akron Stadium, both teams do not arrive at their best moments, since the red and black occupy the thirteenth position with seven points; while the rojiblancos are penultimate with five units and have not known victory, after five draws and two defeats.
