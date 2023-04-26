Mexico.- The name of the comedian and youtuber Ricardo O’Farrill goes viral, because on Instagram he gave strong revelations from his colleagues such as Sofía Niño de Rivera, Deigo Sanassi and Daniel Sosa, after the wedding of Mau Nieto and Carla Fernández.

In social networks, users remember that years ago Ricardo O’Farrill revealed that was diagnosed with neurosis disorder and in this way they associated him with his alleged unusual conduct during the live, on Instagram.

According to information on various news portals, Ricardo O’Farrill revealed in a Stand Up that his psychiatrist had diagnosed him with neurosis and his psychiatrist explained to him how did such a condition work:

“He told me: ‘don’t worry, your feelings are exactly the same as all the people, you get sad the same as all the people, you get angry the same as all the people, but three times as much.’

The World Health Organization (WHO) refers to neurosis as a functional disease of the nervous system that is characterized due to emotional instability.

Neurosis manifests itself in different ways in those who suffer from it, because while some people show anguish or anxiety, and they can suffer from it throughout their lives, other people manage to control it and others require hospitalization.

People who suffer from this disorder called neurosis can manifest irritated, angry, sad, guilty, worried, with little self-awareness and vulnerability, and among some symptoms are headache, loss of desire to work, weak will and disturbed sleep.

Regarding Ricardo 0’Farrill, let’s remember that he is a Mexican standupero who He achieved fame for his planned comedy and acid that led him to venture into national television for TV Azteca and on Netflix, mainly, he also managed to become famous during 2011 thanks to the content he uploaded to the Vine platform.