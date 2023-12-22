Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 14:56

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will choose a vice-president from his “hard core” to form the ticket with the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

In a meeting with the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, this week, Bolsonaro decided to support the re-election of Nunes to the São Paulo City Council in 2024. The name of the vice-president is still undefined, but should be announced in March and will be a Bolsonaro's exclusive choice, according to an interlocutor of the former president familiar with the matter.

With this, the chances of a ticket made up of Nunes and Marta Suplicy, a former senator affiliated with the PT who is now part of the 1st tier of São Paulo City Council, are exhausted.

Furthermore, deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) will also no longer be the PL candidate. Questioned by Estadão, the parliamentarian said he was awaiting a statement from the former president. “Let’s wait for Bolsonaro to speak for himself. Until then, I suspect the veracity of the statements”, said the former Minister of the Environment. “I won’t be vice”, he pointed out.