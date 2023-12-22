12/22/2023 – 14:56
Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will choose a vice-president from his “hard core” to form the ticket with the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).
In a meeting with the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, this week, Bolsonaro decided to support the re-election of Nunes to the São Paulo City Council in 2024. The name of the vice-president is still undefined, but should be announced in March and will be a Bolsonaro's exclusive choice, according to an interlocutor of the former president familiar with the matter.
With this, the chances of a ticket made up of Nunes and Marta Suplicy, a former senator affiliated with the PT who is now part of the 1st tier of São Paulo City Council, are exhausted.
Furthermore, deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) will also no longer be the PL candidate. Questioned by Estadão, the parliamentarian said he was awaiting a statement from the former president. “Let’s wait for Bolsonaro to speak for himself. Until then, I suspect the veracity of the statements”, said the former Minister of the Environment. “I won’t be vice”, he pointed out.
On the 12th, Bolsonaro had stated prefer his former minister as mayor. “It would be an opportunity to reward him. São Paulo really deserves a name that will do for the municipality and not for a party”, he said, finishing: “Salles mayor”.
