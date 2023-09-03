Pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo compares current management with an administration marked by corruption
the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) compared the management of his opponent in the electoral race for the Prefecture of São Paulo, the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), with that of the former mayor Celso Pitta (PP). Sponsored by Paulo Maluf (PP), Pitta managed the capital of São Paulo from 1997 to 2000. His administration was marked by corruption scandals. He did not run for re-election.
“Nunes is the new Pitta, which represented abandonment, complete management chaos and corruption schemes everywhere”, said Boulos in an interview with Folha de S. Paulopublished on Saturday (2.Sep.2023).
In the deputy’s evaluation, Nunes’ performance in the polls was not surprising.
According to a Datafolha poll released on Thursday (31.Aug), Boulos has 32% of the voting intentions. Nunes is in 2nd place, with 24%.
“His administration is so tragic that, even with the unequal conditions of dispute, we are ahead”, he completed.
Read other topics covered in the interview:
- support – downplayed the position of PT members against his candidacy, supported by the PT and the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: “Support for our candidacy was unanimously approved at the conference of zonal directories”. He said that he has been talking with Avante, PDT and Solidarity for the creation of “a broad progressive front”;
- Nunes and Bolsonaro – “When Nunes hugs [o ex-presidente Jair] Bolsonaro (PL)he can bring whatever parties he wants, but he shows his true face, who tries to paint himself as a person from the center, but he is not”;
- image building – “I don’t think anyone falls for that ‘Boulos invades other people’s house’ anymore. Frankly, nobody in their right mind believes that, right?”;
- MST CPI – “It’s ending up absolutely demoralized. As yet another vain attempt to criminalize a social movement”;
- machine use – “There are politicians who think that the population is a beast. This story of leaving the city abandoned for 3 years and, in the year of the election, putting in work to generate a visual, that doesn’t stick”;
- Public-Private Partnerships – “I am not against partnerships with the private sector that are good for the city and citizens”;
- privatization of Sabesp – reaffirmed to be “against the privatization of Sabesp because it could lead to an increase in the water bill for the population”, but said that it is not up to the mayor to review the process if there are no irregularities. “If I get there and revoke a contract, and there are several of them I don’t agree with, the Court of Justice revokes my pen”;
- 2020 vs. 2024 – “The situation is totally different. Bolsonaro was president. Today Lula is the president and he supports me. In 2020, I had 17 seconds of television. This time, I will have 3 minutes, with a coalition of 7 or 8 parties”;
- vice – “I will not discuss vice now, but early next year”.
#Ricardo #Nunes #Celso #Pitta #Boulos
Leave a Reply