Pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo compares current management with an administration marked by corruption

the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) compared the management of his opponent in the electoral race for the Prefecture of São Paulo, the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), with that of the former mayor Celso Pitta (PP). Sponsored by Paulo Maluf (PP), Pitta managed the capital of São Paulo from 1997 to 2000. His administration was marked by corruption scandals. He did not run for re-election.

“Nunes is the new Pitta, which represented abandonment, complete management chaos and corruption schemes everywhere”, said Boulos in an interview with Folha de S. Paulopublished on Saturday (2.Sep.2023).

In the deputy’s evaluation, Nunes’ performance in the polls was not surprising.

According to a Datafolha poll released on Thursday (31.Aug), Boulos has 32% of the voting intentions. Nunes is in 2nd place, with 24%.

“His administration is so tragic that, even with the unequal conditions of dispute, we are ahead”, he completed.

