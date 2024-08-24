Mayor of SP thanks former president for his support, classifying him as a “great leader of the right”; date not disclosed

The mayor of Sao Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), announced this Saturday (Aug 24, 2024) his 1st campaign agenda for reelection with the presence of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The event will be at Ceagesp (São Paulo Warehouses and General Stores Company). The date was not informed.

In a video published on his Instagram account, Nunes also thanks the support of the former Chief Executive, whom he calls “great leader of the right”. The speech is in reference to the opponent Pablo Marcal (PRTB) who sought Bolsonaro’s support, but ended up being unsuccessful and arguing with the former president’s family on social media. “There are even people trying to take the place, but they still have to eat a lot of beans, right, my son.”

The recording was shared together with the profile of former commander of Rota (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar), Ricardo Mello Araújo (PL), vice on Nunes’ ticket nominated by Bolsonaro, who will also be present at the event.