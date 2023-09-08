Ricardo Mourinho, Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), at an event in Madrid in April.

Climate denialism has hardly any place on our continent. Nine out of ten Latin Americans not only believe that climate change is a reality, but also claim to have already felt an impact in their day-to-day lives. Thus, 80% demand stricter policies to eradicate it. These are some of the data provided by the latest report of the European Investment Bank (EIB), published this week during the Finanzas en Común (Fics) Summit, a key event to draw the roadmap of the next European commitments to development in Latin America. “There is a total consensus that is probably greater than that which exists in Europe,” says Ricardo Mourinho, Vice President of the EIB. “This is a sign that citizens are clamoring for climate and democratic action because if 90% think so, governments have to take action.”

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the most biodiverse continent and one of the most affected by global warming, the percentage of deniers barely exceeds 5%, according to the survey. Every year, more than 20 million people they are forced to leave their home and relocate due to the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, which have doubled in the last two decades. “Climate migrants are a reality here, in the Middle East, Africa… We must invest in adaptation to ensure that people can stay in their places of origin safely and with a livelihood,” says the Portuguese in an interview with América future.

A woman covers her mouth and nose during a forest fire in Rio Branco, Brazil, in July 2022. ALEXANDRE CRUZ-NORONHA (Getty Images)

Despite the fact that the world we live in has already changed and climate migration is the only option for hundreds of thousands of people, climate financing does not seem to be so aligned with reality. Barely 10% of this financing is earmarked for adaptation measures, since profitable credits or projects predominate. “This percentage has to increase to 15 or 20%. And we are doing it by making loan terms more flexible, with more dialogues with governments and including clauses in our contracts for when natural disasters occur”, explains the expert.

An adaptation measure would be, for example, the restoration of 10% deforested in the Amazon, as Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, insisted at the closing ceremony of FICS: “One of the best ways to contribute to the fight against the climate crisis is recover the millions of hectares deforested in the Amazon, to a greater extent by extensive cattle. Can someone lend me to get it back? Because it does not give economic profitability. Social yes, but not economic”. And he added: “The way to measure the impact has to be different.”

Precisely to find solutions towards a social, green and digital Latin America, the first meeting of the Ministers of Economy and Finance of the EU, Latin America and the Caribbean will take place on September 15 in Santiago de Compostela (Spain). In this informal summit, it will begin to outline where the 45,000 million euros that the EU promised until the year 2027 through the initiative will go global gateway, a global investment and cooperation platform of the EU in Latin America and the Caribbean. The challenges include reducing poverty, encouraging cooperation for a fair and green transition, and joining forces for a digital transformation.

China is the second country with the highest investment in the region. The vice president assures that he does not care. “It’s not about competing,” he says. “Negotiations with the EU are long-term. Europe has the ambition to increase its economic, political and commercial relationship with Latin America. And we want to do it with the principles of Europe: freedom, democracy and rule of law. That is the most important”.

Among the priorities before the summit of ministers, Mourinho advances, will be the conservation of the oceans, one of the largest oxygen generators on the planet and one of the most important temperature regulators. At the recent Common Finance Summit in Cartagena, an agreement was made public between eight development banks, including the EIB, CAF-development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). “If there is no blue economy, there can be no green economy. It would just be yellow, ”he ironically. “We will do it with two plans: one for the management of waste that reaches the seas and oceans, and another for supporting the economies of the sea: fishing, preservation of mangroves and marine biodiversity.” The roadmap, the statement reads, will bring together knowledge and experience from all ocean investments and identify unfilled funding gaps and realistic funding opportunities.

According to the EIB survey, among the most tangible consequences are the economic ones. Seven out of ten Latin Americans claim to have seen their income or sources of livelihood decline. And half of the 10,500 respondents, from 13 countries, say they have suffered health problems.

Another of the policies that seems to be gaining the most ground in the negotiations is the opening of the carbon market. Asked about the criticism received by these agreements between large gas-emitting companies with communities that protect biodiversity, Mourinho is blunt: “If there is no good regulation in the countries, we are not going to invest.”