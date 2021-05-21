Ricardo Morán has been away from reality for months I amHowever, the television producer has not stopped working and is now announcing his participation as a jury for the House of Talents, a virtual contest organized by UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

Through its social networks, the organization of the United Nations He stressed that the former Latina figure will seek new talents from different Latin American countries.

“Ricardo Morán, the producer of Yo Soy and La Voz Perú, will be part of the Casa Talentos jury. What are you waiting to participate? The contest will be broadcast on the social networks of UNHCR and its partners to reach millions of people in Latin America, the Caribbean and the world, ”the Instagram post reads.

For its part, Ricardo Moran He also used his social networks to invite his followers to participate in the new format of which he will be part. “It doesn’t matter your nationality, where you are, if you like humor or prefer ballads. What matters here is the desire to unite with people in our countries with the best of our talent, “he said.

Ricardo Morán was announced by UNHCR as the new jury for the Casa Talentos contest. Photo: UNHCR Instagram

Ricardo Morán explains why he left I am

During an interview with Jesús Alzamora in the virtual program La banca, Ricardo Morán revealed that he decided to stay away from television as an “emergency act”, as his emotional health had been affected by work overload and public exposure.

“I have been in psychiatric treatment for more than two and a half years. And that treatment has its ups and downs, but it helps you cope (…) I was overworked in Yo soy because we recorded a double episode every day. I had taken the intelligent idea because I am Superman and I think I am super intelligent and it is a lie, I am a donkey like any other, that four months I had stopped (taking) my antidepressants because I thought it was fine, “he said.

Ricardo Morán, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.