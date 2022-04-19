Richard Moran, contest juryPeru has talent”, is known for issuing harsh criticism to reality show contestants, which can cause discrepancies among his peers. However, this Saturday, April 16, he was kind when commenting on the presentation of a girl who danced a mix of musical genres.

The contestant dazzled on the stage of the artistic program dancing to the rhythm of various quite catchy musical themes. After her show, the jurors issued their opinions on the minor’s dance.

Mimy Succar Y gianella neyra they praised Yaretzi’s presentation; however, when Ricardo Morán’s turn came, the theater producer said that he “was going to have to be the bad guy.”

YOU CAN SEE: Morán against Will Smith’s aggression against Chris Rock: “The one who hits is the lout, nothing justifies it”

Ricardo Morán qualifies the little contestant

The jury of “Peru has talent” expressed that, despite Yaretzi’s charisma and talent, they did not like his presentation very much and explained why.

“I love you, your smile, your talent, I love how you dance. What I don’t like very much are the songs you’ve danced to. They don’t seem appropriate for your age, I would love to see you dance —you do it very nicely— with other songs more suitable for your age and with more appropriate steps. It’s the only thing I would tell you,” said the theater director.

After what was announced by Morán, Gianella Neyra and Mimy Succar gave the “Yes” to the participant and she managed to move on to the next stage of the reality show.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Morán has fun with his children and sends a message to Reniec: “Even if they don’t want to”

“You already have two yeses so my vote isn’t that important anymore but just so you know you have to change songs I’m going to say no“, he pointed.

Ricardo Morán attended a meeting with friends from “Yo soy”

The ex-juror of “Yo soy” shone with his endearing colleagues who accompanied him for several seasons of the imitation Latina reality show. The surprise of his fans was great when the TV figure posted a photograph accompanied by Katia Palma, Maricarmen Marín and Karen Schwarz.

“Together as for years, but older, wiser, with children. Life has given us so much. How not to be grateful? Morán wrote in the description of his publication.

Ricardo Morán met with his former companions from “Yo soy”. Photo: Instagram

Ricardo Morán sends a message to RENIEC

Ricardo Morán is in a legal confrontation with RENIEC and, this Glory Saturday, the jury of “Peru has talent” remembered the aforementioned organization while enjoying the weekend with his two children. Through his Instagram account, the producer sent a message.

“Happy being happy. Family, even if Reniec does not want to“Morán indicated. As it is recalled, the laws in Peru do not contemplate the registration of a single father, which is why the maker of “I am” would have to appear with a mother in order to complete the registration.