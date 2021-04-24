Ricardo Morán has always been proud of who he is. The father of two children and former jury of Yo soy has taken advantage of his platforms on more than one occasion to deal with problems that affect the entire LGTBIQ + community.

This time he used his YouTube channel and a peculiar question to leave a powerful message of acceptance and self-love.

A follower of Moran he asked him if he had ever had a girlfriend. The television producer, true to his style, decided to record a video answering the question, not without first explaining how his process was prior to accepting himself as a homosexual.

“The reason why I am answering this question is not because I want to talk about my personal life, it is because it helps me to use it as an excuse to talk about some topic that is important and that suddenly if I put it in the title it would not necessarily be would connect, “he explained Moran before talking about the specific topic.

The producer revealed that when he was a teenager he could not accept his sexual orientation for fear of teasing and homophobic attacks. For that reason, he decided to appear at a certain time that he was attracted to women.

Richard He not only took advantage of the channel to tell his personal experience, but also delved into the social problems that have harmed LGTBIQ + people in the country on more than one occasion.

“You started to play a role, to play a role, to lie to them and incidentally to lie to you (…). I am telling it funny, but it is very ugly, it is very painful when society forces you to build a character and you yourself collaborate to build that character to be accepted “, he commented Moran.

Although the producer said that he did have a romantic relationship with a woman, he indicated that this was due to his confusion and fear of being judged.

“Yes it has happened to me. Since then, from [año] 94, 95, it has never happened again because I no longer lie to myself, because I have already accepted myself ”, he asserted.