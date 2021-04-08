Ricardo Morán participated in a dynamic on social networks and answered the questions of his followers. A user asked him about his recent trip to the United States and the possibility of having been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The producer of I am He denied the information and stated the reasons why he decided not to inoculate himself during his stay despite the fact that it has been reported that many tourists take advantage of the policy of some states that vaccinate undocumented residents.

“No, I have not done it for several reasons, but there is a fundamental one that is very important. Vaccines are given by the US State for US citizens, or people who reside or work in the United States, even if they do not have documentation, which is the gap that many foreigners are taking advantage of, “he mentioned on Instagram.

Ricardo Morán assured that he considers an advantage to benefit from an acquisition paid for with the taxes of the residents. “If I take advantage of that, I am benefiting from vaccines bought with money that I did not give.”

Finally he stressed: “(It would be taking away from an American who did pay his taxes the possibility of getting vaccinated.”

Ricardo Morán will vote for Verónika Mendoza in the 2021 elections

The television producer revealed his presidential option for the upcoming elections. Through social networks, he explained the reasons why he will vote for Verónika Mendoza and advised his millions of followers to find out before choosing a candidate.

“I have no problem with them disagreeing with me, but I am not choosing the lesser evil, I am voting for someone (Verónika Mendoza) who I believe will bring equal opportunities. As a parent, I want my children to have access to quality health and public education, ”he said through a video on his YouTube account.

Ricardo Morán, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.