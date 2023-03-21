Ricardo Moran He is one of the best-known figures in the local show business for having been a producer and strict jury of “I am”, a singing imitation contest program. However, he moved away from the television cameras (until now when he returned with “Duelo de campeones”) and ventured as an influencer on social networks, in which he has 1.5 million followers on his Instagram profile. In it, she shares photos and videos of her projects as well as the growth of her two children. However, the writer also confessed that now it is impossible for him to have other platforms like Tindersince users think that it is a netizen posing as him.

Ricardo Morán had a Tinder account

Ricardo Morán was invited to the YouTube program “The Coners”, in which he commented on everything a little. Among the topics they discussed is their current sentimental status, since their last relationship ended a few months ago.

In that sense, the exjured from “I am” dared to recount the problems he had with Tinder, the famous application to meet people with the purpose of creating an emotional bond. He stated that he decided to create an account because it was fashionable and he wanted to try, but he would not imagine that it would not end in the best way.

Ricardo Morán revealed that his Tinder account was deleted due to complaints

“You know that they don’t let me create accounts on the networks because they think I’m fake, that is, it’s not me. I made a Tinder,” Ricardo Morán said at the beginning. “Because everyone is doing Tinder and all of a sudden I see some people text me, I reply to one and then I get a message: ‘Your account has been reported because you are impersonating a celebrity'”revealed.

Likewise, the TV host stated that he no longer has phone numbers or emails left to create a new profile on Tinder. “However, I am on Grindr,” he later expressed. Given this, the presenters of “Los Coneros” asked him where they could look for him and he joked by answering: “For Miraflores.”