Ricardo Morán reaffirmed himself in his quest to register his 2-year-old children as Peruvian citizens, because, according to his Moranmente Incorrect podcast program, the children are in the country as illegal citizens.

Ricardo Morán said that he received another negative response to his appeal to the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec). “These gentlemen have answered me that Emiliano and Catalina cannot be registered as my children in Peru, so they are North American citizens who are illegal in Peru and I say it like this to see if migrations appear and they are taken away because I am I’m going to be tied up with them and it’s going to be a scandal, ”he explained in his space.

The former jury of Yo soy revealed that he has been protesting in the offices of Reniec to be able to legalize the situation of his family. “I am the father of those children, they were children of a donated egg, God knows by whom, suddenly the woman is dead, anonymous. I have a document from the Los Angeles court that says that I am the only father of these children, I have the North American birth certificate that says that I am the only father of those children, they have their North American passport, they have entered Peru as North American citizens with tourist visa for six months and they have been here for two years, ”he continued very confused.

Ricardo Moran regretted that the civil code does not have protection mechanisms for parents. “In Peru they force you to put the woman’s name, on the birth certificate it is mandatory to put the woman’s name,” he said.

Through Instagram, the figure of Latina wanted to express her love for her cocky, with a tender photograph. “Catalina and Emiliano. Family, even if Reniec tells us no ”, was the forceful message that accompanied the postcard.

