Ricardo Morán and his sister Mariana Morán premiered the Moranmente Incorrect podcast a year ago, a space where they talk about entertainment, sexuality, etc.

As part of the anniversary celebration of their show, they did a special broadcast where they had an unexpected guest. Oscar Hurtado, ex-partner of Ricardo Moran, appeared at the producer’s house without prior notice.

“Good morning, wrong family, to remind you that there is a new episode of Moranmente wrong that you can reach and listen to on Spotify. It is the episode where we turn one year and I face my ex, “published the former jury of Yo soy on his Instagram account to promote the new chapter.

“Today we are recording this, I have Mr. Oscar Hurtado present here,” Morán is heard saying during the podcast broadcast. “Nobody knows what he is doing here, nor does he know himself”, was the peculiar way in which Richard introduced his ex.

According to what they told in this episode, Hurtado arrived at the house of Moran to visit their pet, their dog Chewbacca.

“Mariana and I had to record today and he has come to see his son Chewbacca, who does not recognize him because Oscar only comes to walk Chewbacca when he needs to increase his followers on Instagram,” said the producer of television in mockery.

Far from the situation becoming uncomfortable, Richard and Oscar joked about their breakup and the trip they had planned together, which made it clear that a good friendship still exists between them.

Ricardo Morán assured that he was not vaccinated against covid-19

The producer and former jury of Yo soy answered his followers a series of questions, one of them was if he had been vaccinated on his trip to the United States. Likewise, Morán denied this information and said that he was not inoculated, as he considers it an advantage.

In his Instagram account, he said: “Vaccines are given by the US State for US citizens, or people who reside or work in the United States, even if they do not have documentation, which is the gap that many foreigners are taking advantage of.”