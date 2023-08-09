About a month ago, Ricardo Morán went to the constitutional Court to ensure that their children are registered in the Reniec and can obtain Peruvian nationality. “Here we are. Catalina and Emiliano will be Peruvian! We are going to make it,” she wrote on Instagram. However, things did not turn out as she expected.

Now, the well-known producer sees a light of hope and expects some big news tomorrow. Ricardo Morán communicated on his social networks that on Wednesday, August 8 at 8:00 a.m., the Constitutional Court will hold a session on “if Catalina and Emiliano will be Peruvian. Wish us luck.“Morán wrote next to the photo of his two children.

As Ricardo recounted, his two twin children born through a surrogate pregnancy have US nationality, so they cannot stay more than 90 days in Peru and they have to be constantly traveling to avoid sanctions. migrations.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Morán went to the TC to register his children as Peruvians: “We are going to make it”

“Catalina and Emiliano can only stay in the Peru originally 6 months at a time, but now they have changed the law and they can only stay 90 days in Peru because they are illegal, they would become illegal because the government doesn’t give them their nationality. So every 90 days I have to take them and I try to coincide with my work there,” said the producer of “I am” in 2022.

Why does Ricardo Morán no longer want to have more children?

Through his social networks, Ricardo Moran confessed that he no longer wants to have more children, since it would not be responsible on his part to have another baby when he does not have time for his upbringing.

“I can’t wait, I would love to have more children and even dreams with their names, but it is not responsible to have more children if you are not going to give them what corresponds to them. I am not referring only to economics, but to time. Right now I can with Catalina and Emiliano, but if I had more, obviously the quality of that relationship would not be the same and it does not seem fair to me“said the well-known producer.

#Ricardo #Morán #hopes #Constitutional #Court #rule #favor #children #quotwish #luckquot