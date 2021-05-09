Ricardo Morán, who celebrated his twins’ birthday on April 26, shared an emotional video for him Mother’s Day. In the clip, the ex-jury of Yo soy dedicated some heartfelt words to the moms and also to the dads and all those people who perform the work of mother.

“Hopefully they are having a mother-father’s day, like me … This is how we are going,” said the television and theater producer, as he was shown watching television next to his two youngest children, who came to accompany him when he was resting.

In your message, Moran emphasized the importance of recognizing on Mother’s Day the effort of those who, without being a mother, dedicate themselves to caring for and educating the little ones in the house. “Happy Mother’s Day and the fathers who are also mothers and the grandparents and uncles who are also mothers. Happy day to all those who are responsible for raising children, “he said.

In April 2019 Ricardo Morán became a father through in vitro fertilization and a surrogacy.

Ricardo Morán reveals that his children had coronavirus

At the end of April, in an episode of his Moranmente Incorrectos podcast, Ricardo Morán said that his two children had had COVID-19.

When sharing the promotional poster of the program on their social networks, the producer and director commented “As they read it. Catalina and Emiliano had coronavirus and in this episode we tell them everything ”.

