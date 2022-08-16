Ricardo Moran He has shown, on more than one occasion, to be fully proud of who he is as a person and what he has achieved over the years as a result of his efforts. However, this does not mean that things were always easy for the beloved driver of “I am”.

On August 14, through social networks, the Peruvian producer was encouraged to talk with his thousands of followers and opened the box of questions so that they could leave him any questions regarding his personal or private life. Thus, revealed that, despite being openly gay, he had been with two women in the past.

Ricardo Morán talks about his ex-partners

Through his official Instagram account, Ricardo Moran He specified that, before accepting his sexual orientation, he had affairs with two girls, since he felt socially rejected. Despite this, he was sorry for his decisions and apologized to the young women with whom he had a relationship in the past.

“In a society like ours, we homosexuals take a long time to accept ourselves because we feel very rejected and do things we shouldn’t. I had two lovers, I apologize to you, It must have been the worst sex of her life.”

Why did you decide to make your sexual orientation public?

Seven years have passed since Ricardo Moran He surprised all his followers by talking about his sexual orientation. Despite this, in a conversation with The Republicthe presenter clarified that this part of his life was known to his loved ones.

“When someone asks me how I made the decision, I always say it was an impulse. One day I saw the debate in Congress about the non-marital civil union and I was outraged. I wrote three tweets and that’s it. And then I was like, ‘Sh***, what did I just do? I have to call my mom to tell her before someone calls her,’” she said with a laugh.

Ricardo Morán emphasizes the importance of the positive representation of LGBTIQ+ characters on TV. Photo: Ricardo Moran/Instagram

Ricardo Morán does not want to be asked about the mother of his children

Ricardo Moran He showed me quite annoyed with people who constantly ask him about the mother of his twins, knowing that he is a father and mother to them. Following this line, the television presenter said that it is uncomfortable that they insist on this issue, because if she were a woman, things would be different.