Ricardo Moran It has become national news since it revealed the legal problems it has with Reniec, not being able to register their children Catalina and Emiliano as Peruvian citizens. Despite the delicate situation that she is going through, she pointed out that, if possible, she would have more children in the future.

Through his Instagram account, the television producer wanted to communicate with his followers and opened the box of questions so that they can ask him anything about his life that they want to know.

It was so that a user sent the following question: “Would you have more children?” Given this, the film director responded forcefully: “Yes, yes I would. If I could, this is going to sound strong, but if I could afford the cost of the process again.”

Lastly, she stressed that she will always seek stability for her little ones and that she would not have another baby unless she had the chance to give the new family member a good quality of life. “Above all, the cost of giving them a good life like the one Catalina and Emiliano have,” she said.

Ricardo Morán greeted his twins for his birthday

Ricardo Morán shared a post with emotion to celebrate the 3 years of his children. The jury of “I am” left aside the controversies that he has carried out with Reniec to concentrate on his conceitedness. With an emotional post, he talked about how their arrival in his life was.

“A day like today (April 26), three years ago, just at this time, they came into the world and I promised to do everything to make them happy. I did not know that they would also teach me to be a better person. Happy birthday Catalina and Emiliano,” she wrote.

Ricardo Morán celebrates the birthday of his twins. Photo: Ricardo Morán/Instagram.

Ricardo Morán throws indirect to Reniec

In the midst of the scandal he has with Reniec due to the Peruvian nationality of his little ones, the theater director published a video with them, where they enjoy a good family time together. However, what caught our attention was the harsh message that accompanied the clip.

“A family is chosen by one and created by love. Neither the blood nor the DNA nor the law. Choose your families, don’t impose them on them, ”she said.

Ricardo Morán shines with his children. Photo: Instagram capture

Ricardo Morán passes judgment on Reniec

The Peruvian screenwriter continues to battle against Reniec so that his young children obtain Peruvian nationality. In this regard, Ricardo Morán made the decision to file a lawsuit against the government institution for having placed bureaucratic obstacles.

Through his Twitter account, the jury of “Peru has talent” revealed that he was waiting for the ruling of the relevant authorities in his case. “The hearing is over. Very happy and grateful to my lawyer Oscar Cubas. Thank you for the enormous support you are sending us here. Now to wait for the sentence and that it be favorable”, wrote the producer.