Ricardo Morán, who gained fame for participating as one of the judges of Yo soy, celebrated on Wednesday, March 17 47 years of life.

The renowned producer of Rayo en la Botella shared the celebration of the special date with a short message on social media where he highlighted the family union. In addition, the publication was accompanied by a photo of him with his little twins, Emiliano and Catalina.

“There is no way to spend a better birthday than with your family“, wrote Ricardo Moran in his Instagram post, and received greetings from characters such as Johanna San Miguel, Lorena Álvarez, Maricarmen Marín, Karen Schwarz, Giovanni Ciccia, among other famous people.

Ricardo Morán celebrated his 47 years with a tender postcard with his children. Photo: Ricardo Morán / Instagram

As he announced a few days ago, Morán is in a fight with Reniec in which he seeks to register his children as Peruvian citizens. Both were born in 2019, in the United States, thanks to in vitro fertilization (surrogacy).

At the beginning of December, Ricardo Moran He told the program Better Later that the autonomous body did not allow him to register his children because they did not have a mother.

“The laws are not up to the technological advances, so when the Family Law Law was written in the year 36, none of this existed. For this reason, a man alone cannot register his children in Peru. My children do not have any registration, they live in Peru as illegal, they do not have ID and They cannot leave the country if they wanted to, because the law and Reniec have denied me with a document the possibility that I register them”, He explained.

