Since he broke in as the feared jury of Latina reality shows, Ricardo Morán endeared himself and other times not so much. From tonight, it is part of ‘Peru has talent’. “I am multitask and, although I am on my sabbatical year, I have several podcasts, I have released a book, I run Rayo en la Botella and now I am with the reality show. Also, I am the father of twins and I am suing Reniec. Yeah, all of that on my sabbatical (laughs out loud). I’m definitely out of my mind.”

How is the Reniec thing going?

From Reniec I already had all the answers I needed. For two years we have presented the inscriptions, they observed them, we presented them again, they denied us. We appealed, they told us no. Now, what we have presented is an amparo action to the judiciary. We have to wait for him to be admitted and a judge to start the process. Only then will I have news.

Are you looking for the Civil Code to be changed?

What I would finally like is for the Civil Code to change. That would have to happen, but that is not done by the Judiciary, it would have to be done by congressmen with a good heart and a progressive spirit. That is going to take time. What I am asking for is an amparo action because the rights of Catalina and Emiliano are being violated, not mine. Because they are children of Peruvians, their citizenship corresponds to them. It is in the Constitution and that is the highest law of the country and Reniec violates the Constitution. I wonder if the Civil Code is going to have more weight than the Constitution. Therefore, it is an amparo action to protect them, that their constitutional rights be respected as Peruvian citizens and if that leads, in the future, to a congressman managing to change that law, fine.

The phrase that your detractors put you on Twitter is that you are selfish for having brought children into the world by surrogacy. What would you tell them?

I believe that collaborating with bringing someone to life and bringing them into a loving, respectful and caring environment is not an act of selfishness, but of love. They are children who have been planned and desired for more than thirteen years. What the Constitution and psychology say is that people are required to love, care for, respect and allow them to reach their full potential. If that’s with a mom, welcome, with a dad, welcome, with a heterosexual couple, welcome, if it’s two men or two women, welcome too. If it is a single aunt with the grandmother, the same. The main goal is to make them happy. Selfishness is in the mind of a person who does not want others to live their life as they wish and do not stop interfering in the lives of others.

You recently responded to a person who said they would bully your school-age children.

I get hundreds of tweets a day and I answer 5 or 7. I choose what to answer, especially when I feel that there may be an opportunity to generate a change of perspective or mood. If someone insults me, it is likely that I will not answer or silence them. In the case you’re referring to, he doesn’t realize that he’s wishing for two 3-year-olds to have a rough time and that’s not right. You can’t wish someone a bad time. Equally, on a political level, I am Peruvian and it suits me that Peru does well, no matter who won, the thing is that we do well as a country. But for others it is more important to be right than to want Peru to do well. Being right is something I’m learning with age. But wanting everyone to do better is more important than being right or arguing pointlessly. I think that’s what the gap year, my psychiatrist, my therapy and my children have taught me.