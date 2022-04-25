Ricardo Moran He is in a legal battle against Reniec for the rights of his children and, after a first hearing, he is waiting for a ruling in favor of being able to register his twins, Catalina and Emiliano, as Peruvian citizens.

In social networks, he celebrated this first instance of his fight against the entity and thanked his followers for the support they have constantly given him. “The hearing is over. Very happy and grateful to my lawyer Oscar Cubas. Thank you for the enormous support you are sending us here. Now to wait for the sentence and that it be favorable, ”reads his Twitter account.

Ricardo Morán had a hearing against Reniec for his children. Photo: capture Twitter

Ricardo Morán shines with his children

After officially starting his trial with Reniec, Ricardo Morán shared a tender video of his children. In the message that he posted on his official Instagram account, he made it clear that, despite the fact that the entity does not consider the birth of their babies by surrogacy, they consider themselves a family.

“A family is chosen by one and created by love, not blood, not DNA, not the law. Choose your families, do not impose them,” he said on the aforementioned platform.

Ricardo Morán shines with his children. Photo: Instagram capture

Ricardo Morán will return to “Yo soy”

After several months away from television screens, Ricardo Morán confirmed his return to “Yo soy” for a special edition for the 10 years of the program. The producer will return to the jury panel, but stated that this would be the last time he will be in the Latina contest.

“Back home, for the last time”, were the words he used on Instagram when communicating his comeback on TV.