The Montaners, the original docureality series is already on the Disney+ platform, with the first five episodes of the season, featuring Ricardo, his wife Marlene and their children together: Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, along with their respective partners. The patriarch and his wife met with media from the continent, where they answered some questions.

“I feel that nothing is under a script in life and that life is a constant learning. What I like most of all is that despite, and with all the differences that each one of us is, we can give ourselves the luxury of telling each other that we love each other infinitely and that the difference between one and the other forms a kind of character, so to speak. in some way, original within the same family that allows us to go through life both in the good and the not so good in a very fluid and very loving way, ”said the singer.

“I feel like my main experience in this experiment, or in this thing that we just did, is knowing that we have something to tell that people might find interesting. or that it can somehow touch the hearts of those who are watching us,” he added.

In addition, the famous interpreter points out that the content of the series could help someone in some way. “One does not know if within each chapter there is something that we say and that someone may need to hear. So, if God allows, we are trying to touch the hearts of many people who today need a caress in their soul.

How important is the reunion with the past? What is your analysis?

Marlene: I feel that this is my favorite part because you know that when I myself see the images I am surprised to see my little children and now and since everything has happened, I proudly see my children, who are tremendous guys. Really, when you give in to what you think God is doing and say, ‘Lord, I don’t know how to raise this family,’ he takes care of it. And when I see my family from that moment until today, I say, what a good job he did and I really feel that. My kids really are the best.

Richard: You know that when you see the flashbacks on the show, I feel like I owe a lot to my son Alejandro (the second from his first engagement) who documented a lot of this. I feel that we started filming the program when Mau, Ricky and Eva Luna were little ones. So, having that historical document of our family gives, I feel, credibility to the family that we are showing, because you are seeing when they were just babies and today after 33 years of marriage, you realize that there is a story that count.

Marlene: When we talk about things, about seeing them today in images when they were little, what Montaner says about Alejandro that he was with a camera up and down, is true. It could become a nuisance because the kid was always on top of us and we let ourselves be, without having any idea that 33 years later this material was going to be very valuable to us.