By: Erwin Valenzuela

It was a night for hearts in love to speak to each other through melodies or to surrender to the nostalgia of lost loves. Ricardo Montaner, the renowned Argentine-Venezuelan artist who initially switched from drums to singing and then left journalism to dedicate himself to music, returned to Peru after four years with all his successes as part of his ‘I miss you’ tour.

‘The top of the sky’ was the theme chosen to start the evening at the Jesús María Military Circle. The assistants, between applause, evoked the memories treasured in some corner of their souls. “You can’t imagine how difficult it is to look at you asleep like this while our story ends,” the singer-songwriter whispered to his audience. It was the second song, ‘Where does love go’.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Montaner dedicates tender words to Camilo: “There is no father-in-law who could love you more than me”

The 2016 Latin Grammy winner for musical excellence continued his repertoire with ‘Será’, ‘El poder de tu amor’ and ‘Castillo azul’. Romanticism was noticeable.

Ricardo Montaner in concert. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela/La República

Montaner is not only an icon of the ballad for its more than 65 million copies sold in at least 26 studio albums and 50 compilations. He is also the father of artists like Mau & Ricky and Evaluna, who is married to Camilo. However, he recalled that his beginnings were complicated and he thanked Peru because his career abroad began here.

“This was the first country outside of Venezuela that I set foot in to start my career. I lived in a hostel called San Francisco, on the roof, in the center of Lima, near the church. I was paying four dollars a night. It was a little room between sheets that were put out to dry. I did not win the Ancón or Trujillo festivals, but it helped me to imagine that one day I was going to give them a real hug and tonight I am here to give it to them, thanks for joining me!”

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Montaner: “We try to touch people’s hearts”

It was the turn of the couples, focused on the screen, to join their lips as a prelude to ‘Only with a kiss’.

The touch of joy came with ‘Vamos pa’ la conga’, after which the interpreter —born in Argentina, but whose childhood was spent in Maracaibo for the most part— thanked the Peruvian hospitality for the visitors. “To Caracas, Venezuela, I want to take you so that you know our heart. And to this wonderful country, thank you for receiving the Venezuelans”.

Ricardo Montaner in concert. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela/La República

More longings, more feelings. The night continued. They sounded ‘I who loved you’, ‘Me without you’, ‘To cry’, ‘I would like’, ‘I will adore you’, ‘I don’t smoke’, ‘Let me cry’ and ‘So in love’.

YOU CAN SEE: This is how Ricardo Montaner met his wife: “They had warned me that he was about to get married”

Montaner gave away more memories with ‘Ojos negros’ and ‘Bésame’. The vocalist, who has also ventured successfully into Latin pop and Christian music, highlighting the importance of faith and family, said goodbye with “La gloria de Dios.”

However, at the request of his followers, he returned to the stage to close the night with ‘He’s going to miss me’. While he showed two red and white polo shirts with the names of his grandchildren, Indigo and Apolo, the applause multiplied.

The echo of Ricardo Montaner’s voice will remain in the souls of his followers, as this concert left a message of love and hope.

Ricardo Montaner in concert. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela/La República

#Ricardo #Montaner #return #Peru #years