Ricardo Montaner, along with his children Mau, Ricky and his son-in-law, Camilo, spoke of the success of their video clip ‘Amen’, which already exceeds 100 million views on YouTube.

“This is the first single from the new album that I have to release between March and April. There we have written eight songs together. Of course, I want to continue collaborating with everyone, if they allow me, also do something for their albums ”, Montaner said in a conference via Zoom with various media on the continent.

Regarding what the song (a ballad considered by many a praise) can mean for the times of today, the Venezuelan musician pointed out that the theme is “like a kind of element of evocation. Years may pass, but you evoke momentous moments in your life or situations. I think that over time ‘Amen’ is going to become a moment of evocation for those who have had a special moment at this time, but it is not what we are looking for.

What we are looking for is for it to hang there as a message for people to clothe themselves at the least expected moment and when they need it most. I feel like it’s one of those songs that, since it doesn’t have an expiration date, the nice thing is that it’s going to be left hanging. I feel like this song has a life of its own. “

Montaner was also asked his opinion about the genre reggaeton. “I think that what sounds today is a consequence of the pop that we did when we started in the 80s. Evolved pop music is what many today call urban genre. I think that pigeonholeing styles is awkward, you have to let music flow and work. And when they ask me if I would be willing to collaborate, I answer that my previous full album was an album with a lot of influence from the sounds that are used today, but it is still, literally speaking, the music that I have always made, of course painted with the sounds that are used today ”.

In unison, his sons Mau and Ricky were grateful to have Montaner as a father. “We have had the opportunity to learn with a teacher at home. I don’t think all artists have that fortune, ”Mau said. “Besides artists, we are fans of Montaner’s music,” added Ricky.

Camilo, married to Eva Luna Montaner, pointed out that ‘Amen’ has two faces. “Personally, there is the part of the purpose of that song which is the message of love and the other thing is that I feel very moved, for me it is a super medal to have sung with Montaner, I do say it from pride. It fills me with pride and excites me ”.

