Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner held a press conference, together with his family, to talk about the “Amen” is having success.

In the talk with the more than 250 media that were presented on January 9, the interpreter of “I’m going to miss out” revealed details of the single. Also, he talked about how it came to express the message of the song.

As it is remembered, days before Christmas, the song was released where the artist is seen in the company of his children Mau, Ricky, Evaluna and his son-in-law Camilo.

Ricardo Montaner said that “Amen” is the first song on the new album that he plans to release at the beginning of the second quarter of 2021.

“We have written eight songs between all of us and we continue to collaborate with each other and if they (their daughter, sons and son-in-law) allow me to do it for their albums, I will do it,” he commented, hinting at more collaborations.

“(The song) shows us from the most absolute humility and the artists do not show our inner being, we always put on a pretty face, we do not let us see the vulnerable, but with ‘Amen’ we let ourselves see weak, at the feet of God asking him please for something and that has made us get closer to the people ”, added the musician.

At the conference, the great absentee was his daughter Evaluna Montaner, who did not attend for complying with the recordings of his series.

Ricardo Montaner, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.