Hugo Apaza, Peruvian impersonator of Ricardo Montaner, shocked his followers by confirming that he will return to the competition of I am, great battles.

At the end of the last edition of the program, Cristian Rivero announced that the artist will be back this Wednesday, January 27, to face one of the five consecrated men.

“You have just confirmed to me, gentlemen, that tomorrow Hugo Apaza, ‘Ricardo Montaner’ He returns to the great battles … Will he come for ‘Dyango’? ”, said the presenter, to the amazement of the jury and the participants.

Later, the impersonator of Ricardo Montaner shared on his official Instagram account the video of what was mentioned by Cristian Rivero, thus confirming his return to I am, great battles.

Hugo Apaza confirms his return to I am

So far, Hugo Apaza has not revealed which consecrated artist of I am he intends to challenge; However, many believe that the artist will face the impersonator of ‘Dyango’.

Imitator of Ricardo Montaner abandons I am, great battles

A few weeks ago, when he was interpreting the song “Will”, the impersonator of Ricardo Montaner entered a crisis and left the stage of Yo soy in full presentation.

After not being able to finish the confrontation with ‘Dyango’, Cristian Rivero announced that Hugo Apaza decided not to continue with his participation in the competition, despite the fact that the production had given him the production to present himself again.

