During the course of August 4, the name of the singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner became a trend because speculation began about his alleged death in a plane crash. However, these rumors were quickly collapsed after a tweet published by the protagonist of the news himself.

TikTok account spread false news about the singer

The malicious news that Ricardo Montaner died gained strength following a video on TikTokin which it is pointed out that the interpreter of songs like ‘Será’ died in a plane crash in a small plane in Veracruz, Mexicocausing a great impact among its thousands of fans who began to search for the official information.

The video on the social network with the news belongs to the account ‘The most famous viral’.

Ricardo Montaner’s accident never happened

Several hours after the information was made public, Ricardo Montaner himself published a message on his official Twitter accountwhere he did not rule on the false information of his alleged accident, but instead promoted the tour that he will carry out in Panama during the month of October.

This was not the only publication on the day of the Argentine singer-songwriter, since during the morning hours he wrote a tweet in which he thanked for life.

This action, in the form of a response to the video containing false information, relieved his fans, who were concerned about the health of the “Kiss Me” interpreter.

Tweet written by Ricardo Montaner in the morning of August 4. Photo: capture

Ricardo Montaner was already a victim of other misinformation

With the wrong information disseminated today, it would be the third time that the alleged death of Ricardo Montaner has been misinformed. The first time was in June 2022, when they assured that the artist died in a hotel in Caracas.

The second and most recent opportunity was during this yearin April, when they again pointed out an alleged death, but this time without delving into an apparent cause.

Ricardo Montaner is an Argentine-Venezuelan singer-songwriter recognized mainly for his ballads. Photo: Instagram

Who is Ricardo Montaner?

Héctor Eduardo Reglero Montaner, artistically known as Ricardo Montanerit’s a singer native of Argentina, but with Venezuelan, Colombian, Dominican and American nationality. She has a career of more than 30 years in music, and has mainly dabbled in ballads in Spanish; its heyday was between the 1980s and 1990s.

Among his best-known songs are ‘Me va a extrañar’, ‘Será’, ‘Yo que te amé’ and ‘Ojos negros’.

