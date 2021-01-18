After retiring from I am, great battles, Hugo Apaza, the imitator of Ricardo Montaner, reappeared premiering his own account of Tiktok.

The artist surprised his fans by joining the popular social network with a video in which he performed the romantic theme “Just with a kiss”.

“Just with a kiss! new account of TikTok, I hope you like this beautiful topic! “, Hugo Apaza expressed seconds before starting his virtual presentation.

In addition, the fans of the imitator of Ricardo Montaner were very excited when he hinted that he would compete again in I am, great battles.

“Have an excellent Sunday, I love you with my heart #quedateencasa #yosoyricardomontaner #prontojuntos # Vamossísepuede”, were the hashtags that accompanied the aforementioned publication in Tiktok.

Ricardo Montaner impersonator apologizes for leaving I am, great battles

A few days ago, through his official Instagram account, the impersonator of Ricardo Montaner made a public apology for having abandoned I am, great battles in full presentation.

“I feel very sorry, very ashamed for how things turned out, it escapes my hands. I am a human being, I was wrong, I shouldn’t have gotten off, but the pressure was a lot, I didn’t feel good, “he said.

In addition, he announced that he suffers from stage fright, so he is taking sessions with a therapist, in order for him to help him overcome it.

“A professional is seeing me who is helping me with this problem. I know that I will overcome it and that I will be with you, if God allows me, “said the artist.

