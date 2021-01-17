A few days ago, Romero Santos, who has just become a father, shared a video on his official Instagram account in which he appears interpreting “The power of your love”, one of the most popular songs of Ricardo Montaner.

“I want to sing a classic by a teacher that I idolize a lot. Through his music he has inspired me to become a singer-songwriter, I am talking about the genius, Mr. Ricardo Montaner ”, said the ‘King of bachata’ seconds before starting his presentation.

After listening to the cover, Ricardo Montaner was moved and thanked his colleague for paying tribute to him. “Dear, only a great one with infinite humility and talent like you, honors a colleague in that way. You make me happy and it moves me. A huge hug, “he wrote in the comments.

This Sunday, January 17, the Venezuelan singer-songwriter decided to surprise Romeo Santos with an emotional publication on Instagram, through which he highlighted his vocal quality and level of interpretation.

“My Sunday gift, surprised to the point of emotion. I give you the version of our Romeo Santos of ‘The power of your love’. I’m definitely not the one who sings it best. A hug, my dear ”, were the words of the interpreter of“ Amen ”.

Ricardo Montaner congratulates Romeo Santos

Before long, the video of Romeo Santos singing “The power of your love” On Instagram he exceeded 700,000 likes and obtained hundreds of comments, in which the artist’s fans congratulated him on his performance. “We love that you do this. Put more videos like that, please “and” Oh my God, throw it up! She is beautiful with your voice ”, were some of the comments.

