The singer Ricardo Montaner is promoting Fe, the new production with which he hopes to return to the front page of music. For this reason, during the coming weeks the Venezuelan interpreter will offer a series of shows where he will include the participation of his children.

In this way, Mau & Ricky and Evaluna Montaner will be next to their father on July 31 in a concert that will also have the participation of Camilo, the interpreter’s son-in-law .

This news caused some followers of Ricardo Montaner to criticize the inclusion of the Colombian reggaeton through social networks. Such was the case of a user who pointed out that she would gladly pay to be in her show, but with the condition of leaving the Colombian out.

Faced with such a message, the singer of “Bésame en la boca” responded with great force to affirm that he would never leave his family aside. In addition, he indicated that he would prefer not to have fans who have these attitudes.

Ricardo Montaner and his forceful response to a follower who criticized Camilo. Photo: Facebook

“Rather than taking away my family, I’d rather take you away. I do better with them than with poisonous people who show their nature in a public comment. God bless you and transform your bitter hearts. I love you, ”Montaner said.

The interpreter has become a constant user of social networks and often shares many family moments. The couple made up of Evaluna and Camilo is very close to the singer of “Me va que que que que”, a fact that explains his strong reaction.

Ricardo Montaner receives a surprise from Camilo and Eva Luna

On the same day of the release of his new album Faith, Ricardo Montaner He spoke on social networks to share the tender gesture that his daughter Eva Luna and his son-in-law Camilo they had with the singer. The couple flew from Colombia to the United States to support Montaner for the premiere of his most recent album.

“They say that ‘Los Montaner’ are a clan, the truth is that we are a beautiful family full of defects, but with a giant virtue, we love each other infinitely and as proof we are able to travel from Bogotá to New York just for this surprise hug on the day of the launch of ‘Fe’, ”wrote the Venezuelan singer next to a video where the couple is observed silently entering the singer’s room to melt into a warm hug.

Ricardo Montaner was a key piece in the commitment of Christian Nodal and Belinda

During a press conference, Ricardo Montaner revealed that he witnessed the beginning of the romance between Belinda Y Christian nodal in the recordings of The voice. He also confessed that he helped choose the engagement ring that Nodal gave the Mexican singer.

“They tried among their colleagues to hide what was happening, but love is very difficult to hide, so the situation on the panel was very obvious and, I tell you the truth, we enjoyed it a lot,” he said. Montaner. “I helped Nodal choose the ring, but he paid for it in full,” added the singer.

International show, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.